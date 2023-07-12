Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly three weeks since a massive fire consumed an entire building on the campus of Charlotte Preparatory School.

The blaze left behind a pile of rubble where the lower school once stood, but that hasn’t stopped the school from resuming some operations this week.

On Wednesday, students enrolled in summer camps will begin to return, although it won’t be on the school’s campus. Instead, students will gather across the street at St. Stephen United Methodist Church.

Last week, WBTV spoke with Rev. Ken Curtis who said his church is thrilled to help the school during its time of need, and hopes others will as well.

“If it gives others inspiration to do the same, then wonderful. We are to be in community with one another and serve one another,” Curtis said. “They’ll be using about 10 different classrooms for children preschool age all the way up to sixth grade. Hopefully they’re not going to miss a beat.”

Meanwhile, school leaders remain focused on rebuilding the campus, and have already secured temporary classrooms and staff offices to replace those lost in the fire.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department said the fire caused around $2.5 million in damage, however, school officials later said the blaze was much more costly.

The school said it has received support from the community over the past few weeks, which it said it is grateful for.

Officials still have not yet said what started the fire.

The school has been fundraising and plans to welcome students back on campus for the fall.

Anyone wishing to donate to help rebuild the school can do so here.

