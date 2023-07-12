PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Gamecock women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston sends a game into overtime with a buzzer-beater shot which caught the eye of a big name in the NBA.

Boston was drafted in the WNBA in the spring to the Indiana Fever.

The team played against New York Liberty in a game on July 12.

The game was almost over when Boston threw a three-pointer shot sending the game into overtime causing celebrities like Lebron James to celebrate the act on Twitter.

Check out the buzzer-beater shot below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR...
Johnson, Knaus headline list of 15 nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2024 class
The Carolina Panthers announced that Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will join the team's...
Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad added to Panthers’ Hall of Honor
NASCAR Full Screen for WBTV
Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season
Wake Forest starting pitcher Rhett Lowder throws against Stanford in the first inning of a...
North Stanly alum Rhett Lowder drafted 7th oveall by the Cincinnati Reds