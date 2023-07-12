PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 seriously injured in shooting at south Charlotte shopping center

Police were seen investigating at the South Boulevard Village shopping center on Wednesday.
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday...
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after a shooting in south Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

According to Medic, the incident happened on South Boulevard between East Woodlawn Road and Tyvola Road.

Police were seen investigating in the South Boulevard Village shopping center around 7:30 a.m.

Medic said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium CMC.

Wednesday’s shooting comes days after three homicides in Charlotte, and just hours before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is scheduled to provide a briefing on crime data during the first half of the year.

Including the three recent homicides, CMPD has investigated right around 50 killings so far in 2023.

Police found a gun at the scene of Wednesday’s shooting and made an arrest shortly after the incident.

