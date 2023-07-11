PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wastewater overflow reaches Long Creek

The overflow was caused by a blockage of debris.
Charlotte Water
Charlotte Water(Charlotte Water)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,700 gallons of wastewater leaked into Long Creek from an overflow near Colonial Pipeline on Monday.

According to Charlotte Water, crews were called out to 7534 Kenstead Circle for a wastewater overflow. Crews say about 4,770 gallons reached Long Creek in the Catawba Watershed.

[Union Co. towns faceoff against county in wastewater battle]

The overflow was caused by a blockage of debris.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

To learn more, visit charlottewater.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
When Dawn Collis of Gastonia started scratching her Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket, she reached her...
Gaston Co. woman wins $1 million off $10 scratch-off
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro

Latest News

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy
City leaders criticize staff over latest Eastland Yards recommendation
Search continues for Cleveland Co. deputy ambush suspect
Samaritan House reopening following renovations