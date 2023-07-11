Wastewater overflow reaches Long Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,700 gallons of wastewater leaked into Long Creek from an overflow near Colonial Pipeline on Monday.

According to Charlotte Water, crews were called out to 7534 Kenstead Circle for a wastewater overflow. Crews say about 4,770 gallons reached Long Creek in the Catawba Watershed.

The overflow was caused by a blockage of debris.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

To learn more, visit charlottewater.org.

