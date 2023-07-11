PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

