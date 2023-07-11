PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers searching for Lancaster, S.C. hit-and-run suspect

The crash happened near Lymon Reece Road.
Troopers are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lancaster, S.C. Monday night.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on Great Falls Highway near Lymon Reece Road.

An unknown vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information can call South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 4 at 803-639-9035.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

