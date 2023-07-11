Temps headed up, humidity will soon follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably hot, but the humidity level will be tolerable.

Midweek: Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity

Thursday: Humidity roars back, storms pop up

Weekend: Very hot, tropically humid, daily storms

Highs today will be close to 90 with lower to perhaps middle 90s entering the forecast on Wednesday.

In between, tonight will be clear and comfortable again with lows back in the 60s.

Starting Thursday, and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity will both be elevated, leading to scattered thunderstorms each day. Highs during the entire period will be in the low to middle 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

