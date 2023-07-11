PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temps headed up, humidity will soon follow

Highs today will be close to 90 with lower to perhaps middle 90s entering the forecast on Wednesday.
Across the region today
Across the region today(First Alert Weather)
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably hot, but the humidity level will be tolerable.

  • Midweek: Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity
  • Thursday: Humidity roars back, storms pop up
  • Weekend: Very hot, tropically humid, daily storms

In between, tonight will be clear and comfortable again with lows back in the 60s.

Starting Thursday, and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity will both be elevated, leading to scattered thunderstorms each day. Highs during the entire period will be in the low to middle 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

Muggy meter
Muggy meter(First Alert Weather)

At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

