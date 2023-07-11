Samaritan House reopening following renovations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after they were forced to close their doors, today, Samaritan House will re-dedicate their home.

The nonprofit welcomes people who have been treated and released from the hospital, but have nowhere else to go to continue their recovery.

Samaritan House is tucked into a quiet neighborhood near Monroe Road in east Charlotte.

Back in April financial struggles, a lack of volunteers and much-needed repairs forced them to shut down.

[Charlotte respite for the homeless in jeopardy of permanently closing]

But thanks to community support—they were able to raise $450,000. Since then, they’ve made some renovations: They were able to make changes to the bedrooms, kitchen, and add a new ramp.

The Samaritan House has been around for 18 years serving those who don’t have a place to recover after being in the hospital.

Executive Director Rodney Tucker said they are working on a plan to make sure they never get back in a crisis that forces them to close again.

They’re set to welcome patients back in next week.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.