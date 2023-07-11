Rowan Sheriff investigating after man allegedly hit girlfriend with truck

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say an intoxicated man ran over his girlfriend with his truck on Sunday.

Deputies responded to 1070 Deal Road in Mooresville at approximately 8:06 p.m. Sunday in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they said firefighters and Rowan EMS personnel were already on the scene attending to the pedestrian.

The incident was captured on camera at a local business. Investigators say the video shows a blue Dodge truck driving passed the victim who is walking on Deal Road. At one point, the truck stops and then backs up running into the victim and knocking her down, where it then runs over her. The vehicle then stops and pulls forward, running over the victim a second time.

Deputies say the vehicle then pulls into a parking lot, where the suspect gets out and walks over to the victim and can be seen kneeling down beside of her. He then walks back over to the truck where he gets in it and drives away.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Leslie Joel Mills, was still operating the truck in the area. They were able to get him stopped and take him into custody.

Deputies reported that it appeared that Mills was intoxicated. He was charged with driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury. He was placed in jail on a domestic hold with no bond as he and the victim were in a dating relationship.

The victim in this case was air lifted to CMC Main with serious injuries. The last update from investigators was that she is in critical condition but expected to recover.

