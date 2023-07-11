Rail industry firm moving headquarters to Charlotte, creating 150 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A rail industry firm will move its headquarters to Charlotte, creating over 100 jobs and investing millions in Mecklenburg County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

TTX Company, which is currently headquartered in Chicago, provides railcars and related freight-car management services to the North American rail industry, according to information from the governor’s office.

The company’s Charlotte headquarters will include units involved with finance, information technology, human resources, and business and product development, among others.

TTX Company will create 150 jobs with the Charlotte-based headquarters and a $14.5 million investment, according to the announcement.

“Designated as the number one state in the nation to do business for the second year in a row, our quality of life, infrastructure and talented, well-educated workforce lets companies know they will find success in North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement. “Charlotte’s stellar reputation as a place to do business makes TTX’s decision to move its headquarters to the Queen City no surprise.”

🚨 For the second year in a row, North Carolina has been named America’s Top State for Business by @CNBC. pic.twitter.com/u5SXIqizz4 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 11, 2023

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions will be, at a minimum, $162,000, according to the news release. The current average wage in Mecklenburg County is $80,349.

The project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.

