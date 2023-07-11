Police: Thieves armed with guns, sledgehammers rob Huntersville jewelry store

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jewel thieves armed with guns and small sledgehammers robbed a jewelry store in Huntersville, authorities said.

The robbery happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Fink’s Jewelry store on Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville Police said.

The three thieves had their faces covered. Two of them had handguns.

Thieves armed with guns and sledgehammers robbed a Huntersville jewelry store on Tuesday. (Source: Huntersville Police Department)

Police say they forced employees to one area of the store and smashed the cases inside. The thieves got away with jewelry, according to police. No one was physically hurt.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Huntersville Police at (704) 464-5349 or North Meck Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867.

