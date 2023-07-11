PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box

J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.(Business Wire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NFL brothers J.J. and T.J. Watt have snagged a coveted honor in sports history by being featured on the front of the Wheaties cereal box.

They are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together. This is also the first pair of athletes since 1935 to grace the box at the same time.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” J.J. and T.J. Watt said in a news release. “To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

For more than 100 years, the iconic Wheaties box has boasted prominent athletes on the front, honoring what it means to be a champion and recognizing those who are not only the best at their sports, but who have broken barriers and made significant contributions to the world at large.

J.J. Watt is a three-time AP defensive player of the year. His 12-year career came to an end when he retired last season. His brother T.J. is a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While maintaining successful athletic careers, the Watt brothers have kept service at the forefront of their lives outside the sport.

The limited-edition box will be on store shelves nationwide in early August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
When Dawn Collis of Gastonia started scratching her Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket, she reached her...
Gaston Co. woman wins $1 million off $10 scratch-off
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.
Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

Latest News

File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A deadly crash backed up traffic on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near the South Boulevard...
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water