Money to preserve affordable housing at Brookhill Village approved

Brookhill Village in Charlotte
Brookhill Village in Charlotte(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved $3.5 million to help preserve affordable housing at Brookhill Village.

The neighborhood is off South Tryon Street and Remount Road in southwest Charlotte.

Most of the buildings have been demolished, but 100 units remain. The money will go towards renovations, upgrades and repairs.

The money is coming from the city’s COVID, state and local fiscal recovery funds.

Just last week, Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved funding to also help with preserving affordable housing at Brookhill Village.

