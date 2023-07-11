Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect heavy delays.
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of the outer loop of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, first responders said.
The crash investigation is happening at the I-485 outer loop and Park Road. That’s in the area of Pineville-Matthews Road.
Medic confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect heavy delays. The road is expected to remain closed until roughly 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to transportation officials.
