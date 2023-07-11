Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of the outer loop of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, first responders said.

The crash investigation is happening at the I-485 outer loop and Park Road. That’s in the area of Pineville-Matthews Road.

Medic confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect heavy delays. The road is expected to remain closed until roughly 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to transportation officials.

