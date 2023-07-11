Juvenile suspect charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged with murder and other offenses in the death of Raynard Milton Mahoney Jr., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect, who was transported to a Juvenile Detention Center after turning themself in, also was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and minor in possession of a firearm.

The victim’s next of kin was notified of the arrest, police said.

Raynard was killed May 18 after he was shot in northwest Charlotte, police said.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. on Larwill Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Old Plank Road.

Raynard, 17, was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

He was taken to the hospital and died shortly afterward.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

