How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

