Hot and humid week ahead with storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs today will be close to 90 degrees and it will be sunny and seasonably hot, but the humidity level will be tolerable.

Midweek: Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity

Thursday: Humidity roars back, storms pop up

Weekend: Very hot, tropically humid, daily storms

A stray shower or two will be possible although confidence is low on if these will actually pop or not. Highs will climb into the lower to perhaps middle 90s entering the forecast on Wednesday.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable again with lows back in the 60s.

Starting Thursday, and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity will both be elevated, leading to scattered thunderstorms each day. Highs during the entire period will be in the low to middle 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

Forecast feels like (First Alert Weather)

At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

