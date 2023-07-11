‘Gaston Unsolved’ miniseries focuses on Gaston Co. cold cases

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A new video documentary series highlighting Gaston County cold cases has launched.

The series, called “Gaston Unsolved,” includes interviews with police detectives, family members, friends and journalists as an effort to shed light on the dozens of unsolved missing persons cases and homicides in Gaston County dating back to the 1960s, according to the county.

The six-episode first season begins with the story of James Harold Smith, whose body was found north of Mount Holly in 1979.

His case was a John Doe case until DNA evidence helped identify the body as Smith’s in 2021, county officials said.

The episodes will be available on the Gaston County Government’s YouTube channel as they are released and will air on the county’s Government Access Channel as well, a news release stated.

“We know the odds of solving cold cases can be slim,” Gaston County Communications Director Adam Gaub said in a statement. “But if we can put these cases back in the public’s eye and perhaps get someone to come forward who knows something, then all of this will be worth it. Each family in this case deserves justice, no matter how long it takes.”

The goal of the project is to eventually feature all of the cold cases from police agencies in Gaston County in a multi-season, multi-year effort.

