Gaston County investigates possible septic tank leak into park ditch

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Department of Environmental Health Services is investigating a possible septic tank leak after WBTV pressed the department to take neighbors’ complaints seriously.

Lifelong Gaston County resident Lonnie Ensley said he started smelling something from the ditch next to his house in 2021.

“The smell and the backup on my back porch that I just rebuilt ... (it’s) hard to have appetite when you smell raw sewage,” Ensley said.

The ditch is next to Smyre Millennium Park’s playground is maintained by the City of Gastonia.

“This is where our kids play,” said Ensley. “It’s in my backyard right here. I’m just tired of dealing with it. It’s unsafe. It’s not right...I’ve been dealing with this for two and a half years. It seems like somebody would actually do something about it.”

Lifelong Gaston County Resident Lonnie Ensley next to the ditch that is steps from his property. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Ensley said he has reached out to the City of Gastonia countless times. In early July, he reached out to the mayor.

He and his neighbor said there have been several times when the dirty water clogged up the drainage pipes and filled the embankment. Ensley said he has spent hours unclogging it with a shovel.

“I’ve even come out here and unstuck it myself so we’d run and I’m too old to get down there and shovel sewage water,” explained Ensley. “If the city would pay me for all the work I’ve done they’d might–probably owe me about a week’s pay.”

The Gaston County Health Department Environmental Health Services told WBTV they checked out the sewage complaint earlier in the year. They told WBTV they would go back out to the property on Wednesday to see what they could find.

If the County Environmental Service finds a leak in a septic system that was grandfathered in, the homeowner behind Ensley’s property will then be required to switch over to a sewage line connected to the city.

Neighbors complained the ditch next to Smyre Millennium Park smelled of sewage. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

“It gets stopped up there it gets above pretty good level. And if kids fall in there fallen it might suck them under that bridge it might not even let them up. You will never know. It’s just not draining properly and plus the stagnated water going through it, there’s not got the proper drainage system for it,” said Ensley.

He said his hope is to stop the smell and make sure kids do not get sick from any bacteria that may be in the water.

Smyre Millennium Park is nestled among a residential neighborhood and maintained by the City of Gastonia. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

