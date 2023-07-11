Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in uptown Monday evening.

Calls came in around 7:30 p.m., according to CFD.

CFD said a fire alarm was activated on several floors of a 51 story high-rise on the 500 block of South Tryon Street. Firefighters found one person on the upper floors and helped them to the lobby.

The person firefighters found was turned over to MEDIC for evaluation.

South Tryon Street at West Brooklyn Village Avenue is closed due to fire department operations.

STRUCTURE FIRE: High-Rise Structure Fire 500 block S Tryon St. Fire alarm activation on several floors of a 51 story highrise. Firefighters investigating & evacuating building. pic.twitter.com/bA7zsTNW4e — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 11, 2023

