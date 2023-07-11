PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

A fire alarm was activated on several floors of a 51 story high-rise.
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in uptown Monday evening.

Calls came in around 7:30 p.m., according to CFD.

CFD said a fire alarm was activated on several floors of a 51 story high-rise on the 500 block of South Tryon Street. Firefighters found one person on the upper floors and helped them to the lobby.

The person firefighters found was turned over to MEDIC for evaluation.

South Tryon Street at West Brooklyn Village Avenue is closed due to fire department operations.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

