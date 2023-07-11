City leaders criticize staff over latest Eastland Yards recommendation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The saga continues over what to do with part of the Eastland Mall redevelopment – this time pitting city staff against members of city council.

During last night’s council meeting, staff recommended moving forward with the QC East proposal – that’s the e-sports option that includes and outdoor amphitheater.

At issue is about 30 acres of land on the east side of the development

The other option is an indoor sports complex, complete with multiple basketball courts, ice rinks, and a hotel.

Both options would receive millions of dollars from the city.

While there wasn’t supposed to be any action taken on either proposal last night, several city council members were upset that staff recommended QC East.

[Charlotte leaders delay decision on Eastland Yards site]

Hundreds of people who live near the Eastland want the indoor option.

City Councilor Lawana Mayfield Slack said she was concerned that only 45% of those who weighed actually live near the Eastland.

“I do not feel comfortable with us moving forward with anything until all information has been gathered from both parties,” she said.

Meanwhile, Greg Asciutto, Charlotte East chair, said, “It’s frustrating but I do think we’re at a point where our elected officials do hear us very clearly.”

Other councilmembers defended city staff’s recommendation.

In the end Mayor Vi Lyles sent both proposals back to the economic development committee.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.