PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte leaders delay decision on Eastland Yards site

At this point, there are two proposals on the table.
At this point, there are two proposals on the table.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-awaited decision on Eastland Yards will take a bit more time, as of Monday night.

The old Eastland Mall has been empty for years.

Last year, Tepper Sports, set to build a practice facility for Charlotte FC on the site, pulled out of the plans.

[Group calls out City of Charlotte for ‘lack of transparency’ regarding Eastland Yards project]

Monday night, Charlotte City Council spoke about the project’s progress and sent the proposal back to the committee to create a clearer outline before they move forward.

At this point, there are two proposals on the table.

The first, an entertainment venue called QC East with athletic fields and an outdoor amphitheater. It’s a project that would cost $83 million, with a requested $30 million from public funds.

The second is the Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex, complete with multiple basketball courts, ice rinks, a hotel, and a price tag of $28 million coming from public funds.

Although city staff recommended continued conversations with QC East, a project they say is “ready to go.”

East Charlotteans like Greg Asciutto argue the indoor sports complex may be more accessible for the community.

Either way, progress seems to be picking up.

“You see development everywhere else in the city, constantly, even in East Charlotte,” said Asciutto. “Sitting on this vacant slab of land for so long, it’s frustrating but you know, we feel like we’re closer to getting a tenant to serve our community.”

There was much back and forth at the dais Monday night, mainly over funding and timing.

Regardless of which project you want, staff says development should happen over the next two years.

No date has been set on when they will address this next.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland County sheriff says Administrative Capt. Jody Seagle was attacked by a man with a...
Cleveland Co. deputy hospitalized after ‘unprovoked, vicious assault’
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
When Dawn Collis of Gastonia started scratching her Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket, she reached her...
Gaston Co. woman wins $1 million off $10 scratch-off
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro

Latest News

City leaders criticize staff over latest Eastland Yards recommendation
Search continues for Cleveland Co. deputy ambush suspect
City leaders discussed plans for redeveloping 20 acres of the old Eastland Mall site. Work is...
City leaders criticize staff over latest Eastland Yards recommendation
Crews respond to fire at old Duke Energy Center