Charlotte leaders delay decision on Eastland Yards site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-awaited decision on Eastland Yards will take a bit more time, as of Monday night.

The old Eastland Mall has been empty for years.

Last year, Tepper Sports, set to build a practice facility for Charlotte FC on the site, pulled out of the plans.

Monday night, Charlotte City Council spoke about the project’s progress and sent the proposal back to the committee to create a clearer outline before they move forward.

At this point, there are two proposals on the table.

The first, an entertainment venue called QC East with athletic fields and an outdoor amphitheater. It’s a project that would cost $83 million, with a requested $30 million from public funds.

The second is the Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex, complete with multiple basketball courts, ice rinks, a hotel, and a price tag of $28 million coming from public funds.

Although city staff recommended continued conversations with QC East, a project they say is “ready to go.”

East Charlotteans like Greg Asciutto argue the indoor sports complex may be more accessible for the community.

Either way, progress seems to be picking up.

“You see development everywhere else in the city, constantly, even in East Charlotte,” said Asciutto. “Sitting on this vacant slab of land for so long, it’s frustrating but you know, we feel like we’re closer to getting a tenant to serve our community.”

There was much back and forth at the dais Monday night, mainly over funding and timing.

Regardless of which project you want, staff says development should happen over the next two years.

No date has been set on when they will address this next.

