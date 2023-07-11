PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Camp T.N. Spencer Park pool in Cabarrus closes for season

Officials beginning repair process in the coming weeks
Camp T.N. Spencer Park Program Manager Jacob Wentink says the decision to prematurely end the...
Camp T.N. Spencer Park Program Manager Jacob Wentink says the decision to prematurely end the pool season is unfortunate, but necessary.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to an unexpected maintenance issue, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The issue was discovered on Monday, July 10.

After further review early Tuesday (July 11), officials determined the pool would need to be drained, repaired and refilled over the next several weeks. The pool was originally scheduled to close August 6, just before the start of the new school year.

Camp T.N. Spencer Park Program Manager Jacob Wentink says the decision to prematurely end the pool season is unfortunate, but necessary.

“We sincerely apologize to all of our patrons who were planning to come swim at the park this summer,” Wentink said. “We’re disappointed, but as always, our first priority is the safety of our patrons and staff. We look forward to offering a place to cool off in the summer of 2024.”

For more information and updates, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/ALP.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
When Dawn Collis of Gastonia started scratching her Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket, she reached her...
Gaston Co. woman wins $1 million off $10 scratch-off
The scene on the 500 block of South Tryon Street.
Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter

Latest News

Suspect Wesley Taylor points gun at trooper during traffic stop.
Bullet stopped by NC trooper’s ballistic vest, suspect killed
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear last month at Charlotte Douglas International...
NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear
Police responded to a fatal shooting on Larwill Lane in northwest Charlotte on May 18.
Juvenile suspect charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old
Thieves armed with guns and sledgehammers robbed a Huntersville jewelry store on Tuesday.
Police: Thieves armed with guns, sledgehammers rob Huntersville jewelry store
Emma Nantz and Samuel Granillo, earned national recognition by placing in their respective...
Catawba College students earn national recognition at FBLA-C National Leadership Conference