Cabarrus Co. opens online application feature for short-term crisis help

Updated County program offers expanded funding, streamlined access
Online applications are now open for eligible Cabarrus County residents to get up to $1,000 for prevention of an eviction, utility disconnection or other short-term crisis.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Online applications are now open for eligible Cabarrus County residents to get up to $1,000 for prevention of an eviction, utility disconnection or other short-term crisis.

Work First Emergency Assistance is available for services and benefits to assist families experiencing a non-recurring crisis or episode of need. The program is designed to help families resolve a situation and prevent dependence on ongoing Work First cash assistance.

Short-term services and benefits must be “preventative or transitional in nature,” according to the guidelines. The funds are administered through Cabarrus County Department of Human Services (DHS).

Starting with the County’s new budget year on July 1, the program also:

  • Features expanded funding
  • Removes the requirement that landlords must be registered as County vendors
  • Requires quarterly evaluations of the program’s effectiveness
  • Allows for rollover of unused funds into the next budget year

Learn more about the program and apply at http://www.cabarruscounty.us/WFEA. The application requires information such as household occupants, landlord, on-hand resources (cash), checking/savings account balances, income and monthly expenses.

Paper copies of the form are available at DHS (1303 S. Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC  28083), or you can request one by sending an email to energyassistance@cabarruscounty.us. Call DHS at 704-920-1400 for more information.

