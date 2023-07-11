PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after police in Parrish, Alabama, report a 9-month-old child was kidnapped Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman, 9 months, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is believed she is in extreme danger, WBRC reports.

According to reports, Freeman was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. She was wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from...
Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from Parrish, Alabama.(Parish Police Department)

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with Alabama tag number 3880AR8. According to police, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland County sheriff says Administrative Capt. Jody Seagle was attacked by a man with a...
Cleveland Co. deputy hospitalized after ‘unprovoked, vicious assault’
Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C., crash
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health...
Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman

Latest News

If someone gets lucky in Monday's drawing, they could take home the ninth-largest Powerball...
Winning numbers drawn for $675 million Powerball jackpot
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Crews respond to fire at old Duke Energy Center
Brookhill Village in Charlotte
Money to preserve affordable housing at Brookhill Village approved