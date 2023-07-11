7-year-old killed in Chester Co. crash one year ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks the one-year anniversary of an accident in Chester County that killed this 7-year-old from Matthews, Max Shanks.

Soon after this day a year ago, Max’s mom, Jessica, started a crusade to keep her son’s spirit alive. The man accused of hitting their family car was under the influence, going 100 mph down the interstate, and should’ve been in jail in Mecklenburg County, on a separate charge. He’d gotten out on bond, she said. Had he not been released, her son might still be alive.

Since then, Jessica was quietly pushing to help get the “Pretrial Integrity Act” passed into North Carolina state law. This bill had bi-partisan support. Jessica met with many local leaders over the past year and this past Friday when it was signed into law, she privately rejoiced.

RELATED: Man denied bond again after 7-year-old killed in crash on I-77 last summer

It happened, remarkably, just before Max’s anniversary. Something tangible she can hold onto for her efforts.

This morning, Jessica sent a thoughtful email to a few people, including the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney, and some of her best friends, who are lawyers.

I have been honored to get to know Jessica over the past year, and with her permission, am sharing her words from that email.

RELATED: Matthews mom continues to ‘Live Life to the Max’ in honor of son killed in crash

She is proud, she says, this bill passed into law.

You can easily see a headline about “a bill passed into law” and not understand its deeper real-life meaning. Jessica represents many people who understand the hope behind this bill.

Without further ado, her words:

==

“Good morning,

Today marks one year since our world was forever changed. This past week was full of intense emotions as my mind replayed all of the ‘one year ago today’ memories. I remember sitting in a private room at the hospital after I was discharged and being briefed on the situation, the speed he was driving, and the suspected drunk driving. I was angry but mostly in shock at what had just happened.

Fast forward a week and I remember sitting in my living room as my sister-in-law told me that he was out on bond and the heinous charges against him Mecklenburg County. My anger multiplied in to an all out rage. I wanted to know who let him out. I wanted to look that person in the eye and tell them what the result of that action was. I wanted to ask the question, ‘Why?? Why would you let someone out with such awful charges? Why do we have violent criminals walking our streets?’

I barely slept that night. Early the next morning I was scrolling Facebook when I came across the first interview of Molly and Chief Jennings talking about the need for change with repeat offenders, violent criminals and magistrates. Here was my hope.

With the help of my friends Jodie Lawson and Laura Meier, I was able to have meaningful conversations with Chief Jennings and DA Merriweather and connect over email with Mr. John Bradford. Those moments allowed me to share my story, my pain and express my deep anger. It also allowed me the opportunity to listen to the struggles and needs of our justice system. Those conversations gave me hope in the leaders of our city that things would be made right.

Congratulations on a job well done! I am so proud to live in a city where our leaders can cross lines to sit down with one another and listen, show unity, and create positive change for the greater community. That is true public service. Thank you for listening to me and showing compassion. I listened too and remember Chief Jennings telling me, this was only the first step. There are many other things that need to change such as more prosecutors for our city with more competitive pay and additional jail space to accommodate changes in our city population. I look forward to seeing what challenge is taken on next.

Much love and appreciation,

Jessica Shanks

Max’s Mom”

==

If you missed the story about the Pretrial Integrity Act signed into law Friday afternoon, watch it here.

RELATED: Family donates coats in memory of son killed in crash

Thinking of you tonight, Jessica.

Thank you.

-Molly

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.