2 charged following mass shooting at Wadesboro block party

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – The owners of a store in Wadesboro have been charged in connection to this past weekend’s mass shooting, arrest warrants state.

One person was killed and six others were hurt in the parking lot of the North Wadesboro Grocery.

The charges for Freweini Weneh and Abesolom Taye include failure to superintend and allowing conduct on licensed premises, according to the warrants obtained by WBTV on Tuesday.

This comes hours before a community rally at 6 p.m., as pastors and leaders are coming together to pray for Wadesboro.

The charges follow an early-morning shooting Sunday during a block party in the parking lot of North Wadesboro Grocery, police said.

Officers found one person dead and six others injured.

2 charged following mass shooting at Wadesboro block party