19-year-old dies after north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old died after a shooting Saturday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they were called to Curtiswood Drive just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found Ja’Kez Kyiesh Johnson shot several times. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Johnson died Monday as a result of his injuries, police said. His family has been notified of his death.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak to a Homicide Unit detective.

You can also submit anonymous tips online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

