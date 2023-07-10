Voting machine upgrade available to NC counties ahead of primary election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new voting machine software upgrade will be up for purchase across the state this week.

The new ES&S system is a software upgrade to the system many counties already use. Mecklenburg County leaders say with it being so close to election season, they won’t be switching to that new system anytime soon. But it’s something they say they’re excited about for the future.

Starting this week, counties can start buying these new systems.

The state Board of Elections says it adds more safeguards to ensure more accuracy and security for voters. But it’s much like an iPhone upgrade, which means there won’t be any physical changes to machines.

What will change is the memory capacity, new polling place scanners, and a new ballot design module.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director, Michael Dickerson, said they will be waiting to switch to this new system. But he says there is still one major change they are planning to do during this election season: Voters will have to show their voter ID, even for mail-in ballots.

He says while it’s never been an issue, they are putting more focus on ensuring the integrity of elections.

“The system has always been safe, always been accurate. We make sure it is, we make sure we stay to the standard and that’s the most important thing and if we do that,” said Dickerson. “This system is going to be out there working they way it’s supposed to and voters will have 100% confidence.”

If counties want to use this new voting system, they will have to purchase the system as well as receive training.

WBTV plans to check in with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections once the primary is over to see if they plan on upgrading in time for the November elections.

