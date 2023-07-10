‘Street takeover’ bill signed into law in N.C., creates higher penalties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill that makes street takeovers in North Carolina unlawful.

Those in violation of the law, which goes into effect on Dec. 1, will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and have to pay a fine of no less than $1,000, according to the bill.

A subsequent violation within a 24-month period is a felony and includes a minimum fine equal to twice the value of the vehicle involved but no less than $1,000, the bill states.

People who coordinate street takeovers through social media or otherwise would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Street takeovers, as defined by the bill, are the unauthorized taking over of a part of a highway, street, or public vehicular area by blocking or impeding the regular flow of traffic to perform vehicle stunts or take part in contests

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm over the bill’s signing into law.

“With this bill becoming law, it gives specific authority to law enforcement to seize vehicles involved in street takeovers and makes it unlawful for anyone to participate in or coordinate one of these events,” Jennings tweeted.

.@CMPD works hard to mitigate this issue and I look forward to seeing how this bill can provide even more support to ensure public safety. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) July 10, 2023

Charlotte has been dealing with street takeovers throughout the year. They’ve led to a number of arrests, dozens of citations and the dozens of vehicles towed.

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.

