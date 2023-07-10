Sheriff: Cleveland Co. deputy ‘badly assaulted’ while checking out abandoned vehicle

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County deputy was assaulted while checking out a suspicious abandoned vehicle Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s deputy stopped to check out the vehicle on Curt Ledford Road shortly after 8 a.m., according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman. That’s in the Lawndale area of the county, between Casar Road and Old North Carolina 18.

Norman said that as the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, a man came around from behind him and hit the deputy with a piece of rebar.

The deputy fired shots, but it’s unclear if the assailant was hit, according to the sheriff.

Norman said the deputy was badly assaulted, although the exact extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

The assailant was described as having tattoos on his arms and a possible skull tattoo on his neck, according to Norman.

He added the vehicle that was stopped was an older, tan Buick that may have been hit by gunfire. Norman said his deputy was in uniform but was in an unmarked car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888.

