PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: Cleveland Co. deputy ‘badly assaulted’ while checking out abandoned vehicle

The deputy fired shots, but it’s unclear if the assailant was hit, according to the sheriff.
The assailant was described as having tattoos on his arms and a possible skull tattoo on his neck.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cleveland County deputy was assaulted while checking out a suspicious abandoned vehicle Monday morning, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s deputy stopped to check out the vehicle on Curt Ledford Road shortly after 8 a.m., according to Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman. That’s in the Lawndale area of the county, between Casar Road and Old North Carolina 18.

Norman said that as the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, a man came around from behind him and hit the deputy with a piece of rebar.

The deputy fired shots, but it’s unclear if the assailant was hit, according to the sheriff.

Norman said the deputy was badly assaulted, although the exact extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

The assailant was described as having tattoos on his arms and a possible skull tattoo on his neck, according to Norman.

He added the vehicle that was stopped was an older, tan Buick that may have been hit by gunfire. Norman said his deputy was in uniform but was in an unmarked car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking story as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C., crash
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health...
Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman
Firefighter Matt Goodman died on Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
CMPD is investigating a homicide along Turtle Point Road in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigating multiple northeast Charlotte homicides

Latest News

Sheriff: Cleveland Co. deputy ‘badly assaulted’ while checking out abandoned vehicle
Voting machine upgrade available to NC counties ahead of primary election
Voting machine upgrade available to NC counties ahead of primary election
The county is investing more than half a million dollars into Hearts for the Invisible...
Mecklenburg County creates outreach team to help homeless
New street outreach team helping the homeless