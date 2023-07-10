New street outreach team helping the homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is partnering with a local group to launch a new street team to help people who are experiencing homelessness in the community.

The county is investing more than half a million dollars into the initiative, meeting those people where they’re living and connecting them to resources.

On any given day, roughly 2,800 people are experiencing some type of homelessness across every corner of the county. It’s a lot of ground to cover, but this new team is up to the task and determined to make a difference.

“The expectation from our community is that we work toward ending homelessness. However we need the bodies to do that and we also need the housing resources,” said Jessica Lefkowitz, founder of Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition.

Lefkowitz has been working with people who are homeless for three years. Through her nonprofit, she gets out and meets people where they’re living, many of whom won’t go to a shelter and therefore aren’t connected to the resources available –like food, mental health services and emergency housing.

[Nonprofit profile: Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition]

Her experience is why Mecklenburg County chose her to lead this new outreach program.

“Hearts for The Invisible Coalition is the organization Mecklenburg County is partnering with to expand street outreach in our community—that’s two things the county has not invested in previously. What we know is when you are living outside you are not connected to any resource,” said Karen Pelletier with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.

The street outreach team is focused on building relationships. Lefkowitz says people struggling with chronic homelessness often don’t reach out for help because there is a lack of trust.

“You can’t go out into the community and engage with an encampment and think that they are automatically going to receive you. It takes consistency. We have to take these things to them and build trust with them to receive these services,” she said.

Lefkowitz has been doing this work by herself for years with no financial support. Now with the county’s partnership, she has a team.

With so much to do, she’s hoping to provide resources like transportation, mental health and substance abuse services as well as job training.

“And we’re not looking for an 8-hour, five-day-a-week commitment,” she said. “If it’s 4 hours a week or 4 hours twice a week, we will take what we can get. We can provide wrap-around services in-house, but we need it on the streets as well.”

