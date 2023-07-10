Morning showers moving out for a mainly dry afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak front will drift across the WBTV viewing area today prompting lots of clouds and early showers.

Today : Rain chances quickly taper down, cooler

Midweek : Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity

Late Week: Hot and humid, storm chances rise

The rain chance will drop dramatically this afternoon, but clouds may be stubborn to break. With the early rain and clouds, afternoon readings will be much lower today, topping out in the middle 80s.

Behind the cold front, slightly drier air will move into our area, allowing for more comfortable weather.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s, the coolest night in about two weeks.

Muggy meter this week (First Alert Weather)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably hot, but the humidity level will be tolerable. Highs Tuesday will be close to 90°, with lower to perhaps middle 90s entering the forecast on Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity will both be elevated, leading to scattered thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs Thursday through the weekend will be in the low to middle 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 today each afternoon.

At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

