Morganton family assaulted by armed intruders, police say

No arrests have been made yet.
No arrests have been made yet.
No arrests have been made yet.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of four was assaulted Friday after three armed intruders broke into a Morganton home.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called out around 4 a.m. to a home on Tate Street.

When they arrived, they found two adults and two children were reportedly attacked.

All four family members were treated at the scene by Burke County EMS.

Man accused of causing $40K in damage to Burke County electrical substations

Officials say a reverse 911 was placed for the surrounding areas out of precaution since the current locations of the intruders is unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1211.

