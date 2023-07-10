PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C., crash
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health...
Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman
Firefighter Matt Goodman died on Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
CMPD is investigating a homicide along Turtle Point Road in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigating multiple northeast Charlotte homicides

Latest News

The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm won’t be known until after sunrise,...
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165k stolen in 3 casino heists
Voting machine upgrade available to NC counties ahead of primary election
Voting machine upgrade available to NC counties ahead of primary election
The county is investing more than half a million dollars into Hearts for the Invisible...
Mecklenburg County creates outreach team to help homeless
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy