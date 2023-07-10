PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

79-year-old Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Schueller and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 79-year-old woman on hospice got her final wish – to see her beloved horse one last time.

Karina Courtmanche’s dying wish was to be reunited with her horse Bella, who lives on a small farm in Bethany, Connecticut.

Courtmanche has owned 30-year-old Bella since the horse was a baby.

Courtmanche is in hospice care with not much time left, her caretakers said.

Michelle Walker, RN Case Manager for Connecticut Hospice, said Courtmanche told her of her wish to see her beloved horse again.

“We were talking with her, and she kept talking about her horse Bella, that she wanted to see Bella,” Walker said.

Walker worked with Courtmanche’s nursing home to grant her final wish. The teams coordinated a way to get her to the farm one last time, including an ambulance ride so she could remain on a stretcher and receive care during the ride.

Once at the farm, Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a carrot.

“I’m very excited that I’m able to give her this last wish. It’s important to her, so it’s important to us,” Walker said.

Once Courtmanche passes, Bella will continue to be cared for at Bittersweet Farm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C., crash
Firefighter Matt Goodman died Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health...
Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman
The Cleveland County sheriff says Administrative Capt. Jody Seagle was attacked by a man with a...
Sheriff: Cleveland Co. deputy victim of ‘vicious assault’ while checking vehicle

Latest News

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on...
New York City should be held in contempt over conditions in Rikers Island jail, federal monitor says
The Cleveland County sheriff says Administrative Capt. Jody Seagle was attacked by a man with a...
Cleveland Co. deputy hospitalized after ‘unprovoked, vicious assault’
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea...
Nesting sea turtle dies after being hit by vehicle, officials say
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured a day after his escape
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills