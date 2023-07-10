Heat ramps back up after temps top out in 80s last few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of days with high temperatures in the 80s the heat will start to ramp back up for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs topping out in the low 90s.

Tomorrow : Rain chances quickly taper down, cooler

Midweek : Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity

Late Week: Hot and humid, storm chances rise

The heat will continue to build moving toward the weekend with highs topping out in the mid-90s and heat index values climbing into the 100 to 105-degree range.

Starting Thursday and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity mentioned earlier will lead to scattered thunderstorms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

