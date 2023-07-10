PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Heat ramps back up after temps top out in 80s last few days

The heat will continue to build moving toward the weekend.
Good cloud coverage the rest of today and tonight temps will get around 68
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of days with high temperatures in the 80s the heat will start to ramp back up for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs topping out in the low 90s.

  • Tomorrow: Rain chances quickly taper down, cooler
  • Midweek: Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity
  • Late Week: Hot and humid, storm chances rise
The heat will continue to build moving toward the weekend with highs topping out in the mid-90s and heat index values climbing into the 100 to 105-degree range.

Starting Thursday and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity mentioned earlier will lead to scattered thunderstorms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At this point, the best timing of thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and any storms would be strong, with heavy downpours and gusty winds, but the exact timing would be difficult to nail down this far out.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Rain chances will pick up starting on Thursday and running through the weekend.
WBTV evening forecast in Charlotte area for July 10, 2023
Afternoon Weather
Across the region today
Morning showers moving out for a mainly dry afternoon