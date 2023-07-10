Construction runoff causing flooding in NoDa neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pop-up thunderstorm in NoDa Sunday led runoff from a construction site behind a woman’s home to flood into her yard for hours, leaving mud all over her yard and pool.

“I was standing in four inches of water that was just coming like a river through from that property,” recalled NoDa resident Cindy Hart.

She said she moved into the house in 1998 and had never dealt with that kind of flooding. Her neighbors complained about water runoff in their yard earlier in the Spring but she had not seen any until Sunday.

“They raised that land back there six feet. So between that property and my property is six feet, and there’s a just a cliff and a ditch between our properties,” Hart explained of the changes to land behind her property since the beginning of 2023.

In January, she spoke to the City of Charlotte construction inspector who had inspected the construction project.

“I asked the construction inspector, I said, ‘You understand what they’re doing back there?’” recalled Hart. “And I said, ‘What are they going to do about rainwater runoff?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’ll let him finish the project and see what happens.’”

Hart told WBTV she will be able to clean up what is in her yard and pool but remained concerned about what will happen in the future.

The owner of the construction company responsible for the construction project on E 25th Street called what happened Sunday an “act of God.”

“There’s just nothing we can do. I don’t really know what else to say to make it certainly you know, the runoff is a concern. The sedimentation in–so we had silt fencing up and--but it isn’t, you aren’t required to build to stop [to], essentially an act of God,” stated The Drakeford Company Owner Bobby Drakeford.

He told WBTV his construction company’s plans were inspected and approved by the city before they started construction at the beginning of 2023.

“We hope not to have any adverse impact on anyone...I mean, it’s just there’s no way to regulate and protect against that [rain],” said Drakeford.”[It] is part of life as we know it on planet Earth.”

WBTV meteorologists reported about a half an inch to an inch of rain fell in the NoDa area on Sunday. That rainfall is a level Hart said she had seen many times before.

“I can’t be, you know, the retaining pond for the construction sites rainwater runoff,” said Hart. “I’m not a floodplain property here. So, this is totally unacceptable.”

Charlotte’s Storm Water Services told WBTV they are aware of and investigating this incident.

To report a storm water concern, visit Charlotte’s Storm Water Services page.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.