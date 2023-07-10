CMPD: Man turns himself in for woman’s murder in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in her northeast Charlotte home Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers made contact with Marques McBride, 23, in the parking lot of the Independence Division Patrol Office within an hour of the 911 call, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

McBride said he wanted to turn himself in for the shooting and killing of Santavius McBride, 44, police said. He was eventually charged with murder and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police were called to the home on Foxford Place shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7. Family members said the victim was a mother of four.

The victim’s family members said there is a connection between her and the person who they said shot her. Three of her sons showed up to the scene tearful and in shock.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visiting the website.

