PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.

The university distributed a campus-wide message last week regarding this week’s network access change.

According to university officials, TikTok will no longer be accessible through the campus network, both wired and Eduroam Wi-Fi, effective Monday, July 10. This is in order to “integrity of information and resources connected to the Clemson network”.

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors with personal devices may still access the application on their private carrier data networks.

MORE NEWS: Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C., crash
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health...
Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman
Firefighter Matt Goodman died on Saturday.
Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter
CMPD is investigating a homicide along Turtle Point Road in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigating multiple northeast Charlotte homicides

Latest News

A Cleveland County deputy was assaulted while checking out a suspicious abandoned vehicle...
Sheriff: Cleveland Co. deputy ‘badly assaulted’ while checking out abandoned vehicle
A No Swim Advisory has been lifted for a part of Lake Norman following a sewage spill.
No Swim Advisory for part of Lake Norman lifted
The Carolina Panthers announced that Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad will join the team's...
Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad added to Panthers’ Hall of Honor
When Dawn Collis of Gastonia started scratching her Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket, she reached her...
Gaston Co. woman wins $1 million off $10 scratch-off
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Hallmark releases sneak peek of ‘A Biltmore Christmas’