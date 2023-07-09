PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shooting under investigation in Salisbury

Condition of victim is not known
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to the report, the shooting happened on Saturday night just after 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Cemetery St.

A 29-year-old man is listed as the victim but no other information has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

