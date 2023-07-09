PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shooting investigation leads to large crime scene in Wadesboro

Hundreds were at a party overnight prior to the crime(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Anson county sheriffs are investigating a large crime scene in Wadesboro.

Wadesboro police say that there was a block party off Greene Street where hundreds gathered over night.

WBTV crews on scene reported seeing multiple shell casings on the ground Sunday morning, on the parking lot of North Wadesboro Grocery on North Greene Street.

There is no other information yet on the crime or any other arrest. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also helping with the investigation.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

