Police investigating multiple northeast Charlotte homicides

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people are dead following two deadly shootings in northeast Charlotte Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. along Turtle Point Road. Police said what started as a confrontation between two people led to the shooting. One person died at the scene, and another was injured but is expected to recover.

The second shooting was just an hour and a half later at the 8200 block of North Tryon Street.

One person was found dead at the scene.

