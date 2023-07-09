Kannapolis mourns loss of young firefighter

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Goodman, a firefighter with the Kannapolis Fire Department passed away while off duty on Saturday, according to the Kannapolis Fire Chief.

“We ask that you keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve Matt and remember his years of dedicated service to our City and our surrounding communities,” Chief Tracy Winecoff posted on the department’s social media page.

Goodman was assigned to Ladder 34, at Station 3, in the Royal Oaks community of Kannapolis. He was also affiliated with several volunteer fire departments in Iredell County.

