PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Iredell County sheriff’s search for missing 36-year-old woman

Freeman’s family says that she is a mother of three children and has been battling with mental health issues since October.
Freeman’s family says that she is a mother of three children and has been battling with mental...
Freeman’s family says that she is a mother of three children and has been battling with mental health issues since October.(Norma Crider (Jessica Freeman cousin))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL CO, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell county sheriff’s are on the lookout for a missing woman.

Authorities say that 36-year-old Jessica Freeman has been reported missing since July 4th. Freeman’s family says that she is a mother of three children and has been battling with mental health issues since October.

Freeman drives a black Toyota corolla and her vehicles license plate information was picked up near Salisbury.

If you have any information on Jessica Freeman’s whereabouts, the Iredell county sheriff’s office urge you to contact them at 704-878-3180.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhy’Lea Dior Tyler
Amber Alert canceled for N.C. toddler
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
(Left) Jocelyn Jacobs and (Right) Maria Gunn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old
Homicide took place just off University Boulevard in Northeast Charlotte.
CMPD: Homicide in northeast Charlotte under investigation
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C. crash
CMPD is investigating a homicide along Turtle Point Road in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigating multiple northeast Charlotte homicides
On Saturday, Charlotte non-profit Team TruBlue hosted its 9th annual Boulevard Homes and Little...
Charlotte non-profit hosts annual event to unite the community and fight against gun violence
CMPD is investigating a homicide along Turtle Point Road in northeast Charlotte.
Charlotte police investigating two Charlotte homicides