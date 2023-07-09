Iredell County sheriff’s search for missing 36-year-old woman

IREDELL CO, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell county sheriff’s are on the lookout for a missing woman.

Authorities say that 36-year-old Jessica Freeman has been reported missing since July 4th. Freeman’s family says that she is a mother of three children and has been battling with mental health issues since October.

Freeman drives a black Toyota corolla and her vehicles license plate information was picked up near Salisbury.

If you have any information on Jessica Freeman’s whereabouts, the Iredell county sheriff’s office urge you to contact them at 704-878-3180.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.