Hornets set to compete in NBA In-Season Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a new twist to the beginning of this NBA season.

The NBA unveiled the details for the inaugural NBA In-season tournament. The competition will include all NBA 30 teams and there will be six group made up of five different teams.

The tournament tips off Nov. 3 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The tournament will consist of two stages, the group play and the knockout rounds. According to ESPN, all 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. The only NBA games played on Tournament Nights will be Group Play games.

The Hornets are set to compete in East Group B with the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, and defending eastern conference champion Miami Heat.

Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and two “wild cards.” The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals and Championship. The Knockout teams will compete for a prize pool and the new In-Season Tournament trophy, the NBA Cup.

The 67 games across both stages of the In-Season Tournament will count toward the regular-season standings except the Championship. Each team will continue to play 82 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season, including those games that are part of Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.

The In-Season Tournament prize pool will be allocated to the players on the teams that participate in the Knockout Rounds. The players on the winning championship team receive $500,000 each.

