Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C. crash

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate 77 that closed down all lanes and a family involved in the crash is searching for their dog, who went missing as a result.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday around mile marker 68 headed north.

According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, a small trailer became disconnected from a white, extended cab pickup truck.

The trailer then hit another vehicle as well as a truck that was pulling a camper.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Three people were trapped in their vehicles and were pulled out by other drivers. According to officials, a nurse, combat veteran and medical student all helped.

Traffic was shut down in both directions to make room for a medical flight.

Of the three, one person was airlifted and the other two were taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Beloved family dog Cash is missing after a crash on Interstate 77 in Richburg, S.C. (Provided photo)

During this time, Cash, a family dog, escaped from the scene. The pit bull was wearing a collar and leash at the time.

Anyone with information about the driver should call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

Anyone who sees Cash should call Richburg Fire-Rescue at 803-789-3636.

