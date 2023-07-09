PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Help needed finding suspect, family dog in Richburg, S.C. crash

Three people were seriously injured in the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate...
South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate 77 that closed down all lanes.(Richburg Fire-Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a crash on Interstate 77 that closed down all lanes and a family involved in the crash is searching for their dog, who went missing as a result.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. Saturday around mile marker 68 headed north.

According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, a small trailer became disconnected from a white, extended cab pickup truck.

The trailer then hit another vehicle as well as a truck that was pulling a camper.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Three people were trapped in their vehicles and were pulled out by other drivers. According to officials, a nurse, combat veteran and medical student all helped.

Traffic was shut down in both directions to make room for a medical flight.

Of the three, one person was airlifted and the other two were taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Beloved family dog Cash is missing after a crash on Interstate 77 in Richburg, S.C.
Beloved family dog Cash is missing after a crash on Interstate 77 in Richburg, S.C.(Provided photo)

During this time, Cash, a family dog, escaped from the scene. The pit bull was wearing a collar and leash at the time.

Anyone with information about the driver should call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

Anyone who sees Cash should call Richburg Fire-Rescue at 803-789-3636.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

