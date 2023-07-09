First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible before some slightly drier air moves into the Carolinas on Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Day Monday : Showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, hot

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine, hot.

We will wrap up this Sunday with a chance for some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. For the overnight, some widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With the cold front still tracking east, there will still be a chance for some strong to severe storms during the first half of the day tomorrow. In the afternoon, we should get some clearing and end the day partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

A Severe Thunderstorms Watch remains in effect for the highlighted counties until 6pm. #ncwx #scwx #clt pic.twitter.com/fjqDf539cF — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) July 9, 2023

Behind the cold front, some slightly drier air will move into our area, but highs will still climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. On Thursday and Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s. The outlook for next weekend remains hot and humid with chances for pop-up storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.