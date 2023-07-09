PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday

The outlook for next weekend remains hot and humid with chances for pop-up storms in the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible before some slightly drier air moves into the Carolinas on Tuesday.

  • First Alert Weather Day Monday:  Showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible
  • Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, hot
  • Wednesday:  Plenty of sunshine, hot.

We will wrap up this Sunday with a chance for some more scattered showers and thunderstorms.  For the overnight, some widely scattered showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  With the cold front still tracking east, there will still be a chance for some strong to severe storms during the first half of the day tomorrow.  In the afternoon, we should get some clearing and end the day partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

Behind the cold front, some slightly drier air will move into our area, but highs will still climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.  On Thursday and Friday, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s.  The outlook for next weekend remains hot and humid with chances for pop-up storms in the afternoon.

