First Alert Weather Day issued for storms, severe weather possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today into Monday a cold front will push east towards the Carolinas bringing widespread showers and storms.

First Alert Weather Day today: Warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, severe storms possible

Monday: Showers & storms likely

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot

Some storms could be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Today’s highs will top out in the upper 80s and Monday’s highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

Behind the cold front, some slightly drier air will move into our area, but highs will still climb into the lower 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.