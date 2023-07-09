CMPD: Investigating University City homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating a homicide in Northeast Charlotte where at least one person has died.

Authorities say that incident occurred on the intersection of N. Tryon St and McCullough Dr.

According to medic the man who suffered from the gunshot was pronounced dead.

WBTV will continue to have more information regarding the incident in Northeast Charlotte.

